SASSA appeals to the public to remain vigilant as scams do the rounds

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the latest scam doing the rounds claims the Grant-in-Aid funding is available to all those above 70 years old.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the Grant-in-Aid is among the eighth SASSA social grants that is offered by the organization.

“Recently, SASSA has been inundated with fake messages circulating on social media about medical referral forms for the Grant-in-aid social grant. We want to make it clear that this grant is only available to those who care for a grant recipient that is either disabled or already getting a pension grant,” he stressed.

Letsatsi encouraged those who want to verify any information about the agency to contact them directly.

“If an individual wants to come check if any of our information is correct, they can contact us on 0800 60 10 11 or www.sassa.gov.za. Alternatively, SASSA normally sends out information on our social media platforms, and we also share all details with media outlets,” he added.

Citizens who wish to benefit from the Grant-in-Aid are kindly requested to visit the nearest SASSA office or apply online.

Image: SASSA