SASSA Addresses Issues Regarding Grant Verification Postponements

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has responded to concerns raised by the Universal Basic Income Coalition (UBIC) regarding recent delays in grant payments.

The agency made it clear that the verification procedures in place are compliant with the law and intended to stop fraud, especially when applicants fail to disclose changes in their income.

SASSA confirmed that approximately 58,000 payments were delayed but emphasized that these grants were not suspended. The delays are part of a routine review process.

It is also important to note that no grant has been suspended yet. SASSA has only delayed payments for those beneficiaries who have been requested to come in for a review, due to a possible non-disclosure in their change in circumstances,” SASSA said.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

