SASSA addresses challenges at card replacement sites as deadline looms

Hundreds of SASSA grant recipients have been waiting in long lines to replace their SASSA Gold Cards, which are set to expire on 20 March 2025.

SASSA and Postbank have been urging social grant beneficiaries to exchange their Gold Cards for the new Postbank Black Cards, but this can only be done at certain service points across the province.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SASSA Western Cape spokesperson Shivani Wahab discussed the challenges faced at the card replacement sites.

“We have observed several issues at the card replacement sites operated by Postbank across the province,” she said.

“There aren’t enough sites available, and the number of staff allocated by Postbank to assist with the card migration process has been insufficient. Another challenge is the frequent system downtime, which, despite being widely communicated, still caused confusion among beneficiaries.”

To address these concerns, Wihab shared that SASSA has stepped in to support the card replacement process.

“SASSA staff are now available at all Postbank card replacement sites to assist with key management and beneficiary education. In addition, we’ve launched outreach programmes throughout the province, which will run until 20 March 2025,” she said.

“At these outreach programmes, beneficiaries can migrate to either the Postbank black card or a bank of their choice, allowing them to have their social grant paid into their personal bank account.”

For the full interview, listen below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile