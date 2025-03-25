More VOCFM News

SA’s total employment decreased

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has reported a decline in total employment between 2023 and December 2024, with 91,000 jobs lost during this period.

Full-time employment fell by 26,000, while part-time employment saw a sharper decline of 65%.

However, Matlapane Masupye, Director of Quarterly Employment Statistics at Stats SA, noted a slight improvement in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Total employment increased by 12,000 quarter-on-quarter, rising from 10.628 million in September 2024 to 10.640 million in December 2024,” Masupye said.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

