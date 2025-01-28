More VOCFM News

SA’s affordability crisis prompts communities to demand immediate action on Eskom’s electricity pricing plan.

Communities collaborating with the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) demand immediate changes to South Africa’s electricity pricing structure as the nation struggles with an ongoing issue of electricity affordability.

This comes after Eskom applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for a Retail Tariff Plan (RTP). Eskom’s proposal to raise tariffs by 36% for 2025–2026 will have a devastating effect on low-income households.

Since affordability is already a significant issue for low-income households, SAFCEI cautions that the proposed revisions will worsen matters.

Mazwi Ndikolo from Khayelitsha said the RTP aims to remove unfair subsidies and support the integration of alternative energy sources, focusing on small households with low to moderate electricity consumption.

“Eskom’s revised tariff plan seems to overlook the harsh realities faced by South Africa’s most vulnerable households. Removing the Inclining Block Tariff and implementing uniform increases will disproportionately burden poor consumers, potentially deepening energy poverty.” Ndikolo said.

Zelda Ann Hintsa from Cape Town said the revised plan fails to accommodate low-energy users, which means that most South Africans could be left without access to affordable electricity.

“Additionally, Eskom must inform the public about peak hours so that people can make informed decisions about how to save electricity. This information is vital for helping consumers manage their energy use and costs.” Hintsa added.

 

Image: Pixabay

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app