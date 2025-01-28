SA’s affordability crisis prompts communities to demand immediate action on Eskom’s electricity pricing plan.

Communities collaborating with the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) demand immediate changes to South Africa’s electricity pricing structure as the nation struggles with an ongoing issue of electricity affordability.

This comes after Eskom applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for a Retail Tariff Plan (RTP). Eskom’s proposal to raise tariffs by 36% for 2025–2026 will have a devastating effect on low-income households.

Since affordability is already a significant issue for low-income households, SAFCEI cautions that the proposed revisions will worsen matters.

Mazwi Ndikolo from Khayelitsha said the RTP aims to remove unfair subsidies and support the integration of alternative energy sources, focusing on small households with low to moderate electricity consumption.

“Eskom’s revised tariff plan seems to overlook the harsh realities faced by South Africa’s most vulnerable households. Removing the Inclining Block Tariff and implementing uniform increases will disproportionately burden poor consumers, potentially deepening energy poverty.” Ndikolo said.

Zelda Ann Hintsa from Cape Town said the revised plan fails to accommodate low-energy users, which means that most South Africans could be left without access to affordable electricity.

“Additionally, Eskom must inform the public about peak hours so that people can make informed decisions about how to save electricity. This information is vital for helping consumers manage their energy use and costs.” Hintsa added.

