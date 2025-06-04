SARS Confirms 2025 Tax Season Start Date — Here’s What You Need to Know

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially confirmed that the 2025 tax season will kick off on 7 July, beginning with its automated assessment process.

The auto-assessment system uses third-party data, such as information from employers, banks, and other institutions to generate returns for qualifying taxpayers.

Those who are not auto assessed will be able to file manually from 21 July.

Key tax deadlines include:

• 20 October 2025 for non-provisional taxpayers

• 19 January 2026 for provisional taxpayers and trusts

SARS has urged taxpayers to prepare their documentation early and ensure that their personal and banking details on the eFiling system are accurate and up to date.

“We urge all taxpayers to prepare their documentation early to check their assessments and to avoid last-minute delays for those that must submit an income return,” SARS said in a statement.

“If you need to change your bank details, you must first check that your security contact details (email and cell phone number) on the SARS eFiling system are correct.”

The early start to the tax season is intended to streamline the filing process and ensure quicker refunds where applicable.

VOC News

Photo: @sarstax/X