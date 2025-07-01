More VOCFM News

SAPS Launches First-Ever E-Recruitment Drive for 5,500 Trainee Positions

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has officially launched its first-ever e-Recruitment drive, aiming to fill 5,500 police trainee positions across the country. The online application window is now open and will run until 18 July 2025.

SAPS spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said this new digital platform is designed to streamline the application process, allowing aspiring police officers to apply more easily and efficiently.

“The shift to a digital platform is expected to reduce paperwork, curb corruption and nepotism, and prevent lost applications. It will also enhance fairness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness and improve the integrity and speed of the recruitment process. It targets young men and women aged 18 to 35 to join as police trainees for the 2025/2026 financial year,” she added.

Qualifying young men and women without criminal records and/or pending criminal cases are encouraged to apply by visiting the e-Recruitment portal erecruitment.saps.gov.za.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

