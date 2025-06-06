SAPS detains three suspects for triple murder in Kraaifontein

Three male suspects, aged between 21 and 34 are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the trio was arrested on Friday morning after a fatal shooting incident in which three men lost their lives and a fourth was seriously injured.

‘According to our preliminary crime report, armed assailants opened fire on four victims at an establishment in Fransina Street, Wallacedene, last night, in what is believed to be a gang-related attack,” he added.

Traut said two victims, aged 17 and 20, were declared dead at the scene.

“The remaining two were transported to hospital, where the third victim, aged 18, later succumbed to his injuries. The fourth victim remains in hospital receiving treatment,” he said