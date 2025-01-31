SAPS cracks down on crime near N1

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies launched an integrated operation following numerous complaints of robberies involving cyclists and pedestrians at Lower Church Street and the N1 Highway. The operation, which took place on Friday morning (31 January 2025), resulted in several arrests.

SAPS stated that Woodstock police developed an operational plan to address the crime wave in the area. According to SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, “During this operation, 18 undocumented individuals were arrested. Officers also conducted searches, leading to the arrest of three suspects for drug possession and one for possession of a dangerous weapon.”

The suspects are expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“These operations will continue as we work to clamp down on crime in the area,” Twigg added. “We urge the public to take safety precautions, such as keeping valuable items out of sight, walking in groups, staying aware of their surroundings, and reporting any criminal activity.”

SAPS emphasizes that these measures are crucial to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of the community.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied