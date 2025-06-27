SAPS Appeals for Public Assistance

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to a brutal triple murder that took place on Thursday.

Police spokesperson André Traut confirmed that the incident occurred in Browns Farm, Philippi, and noted that the motive behind the murders remains unknown.

“According to reports, two men were travelling in a light delivery vehicle in Nyanga earlier today, Thursday, 26 June 2025, when they were hijacked at gunpoint by unknown suspects. The suspects forced the victims into the back of the vehicle and drove off. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Sheffield and Moonwood Roads, it came under gunfire from unknown assailants. The shooting resulted in the deaths of three of the alleged hijackers. Their identities and ages are yet to be confirmed,” he added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application to report anonymously.