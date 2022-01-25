SAPS appeals for information about Ou Kaapse weg fire

A criminal investigation is underway, following evidence that this weekend’s fire on Ou Kaapse Weg was started deliberately. A member of the public alerted officials to the blaze in the Silvermine mountain range around noon on Saturday.
Firefighting and traffic services were thereafter deployed en masse after both sides of the road caught alight. Several road closures ensued amid impaired visibility. The fire was quickly contained following prompt reaction and monitoring by officials.
“Strong evidence suggests that this was an arson attack similar to that experienced at UCT and Rhodes Memorial last year. There is a criminal investigation underway by the SAPS and EnviroWild Services. Any person who has information on the incident or knows who is responsible is asked to come forward to SAPS or call the City’s 107 call centre from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone,” said CoCT’s Safety and Security Directorate spokesperson JP Smith.
VOC