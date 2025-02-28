SAPS appeal to community to help track down 35-year-old man

The South African Police Services (SAPS) is appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a 35-year-old man to contact SAPS immediately.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said the individual, Phillemon Gwanunga may be able to assist local authorities with the investigation of a rape case that transpired at a premises in Brede Street, Silwood Height, Eerste River.

“Primary reports reveal that on 2024-10-05, the complainant and the suspect went on a date to the beach and after that they drove to the suspect’s flat at the mentioned address. The two then went to sleep and while sleeping the suspect forced himself on to the complainant. The complainant then went to the Kleinvlei police station and opened a case of rape for investigation. The investigating officers visited the suspect’s residence and were informed that he no longer resides there, she added.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Crystal Titus on 0845636465, alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Image: SAPS