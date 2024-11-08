SANZAF set to host annual Braai Day in Athlone

The South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) has urged people to come out in their numbers to support their annual Braai Day in Athlone on Saturday 7th December.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Regional Manager at SANZAF in the Western Cape, Shafiek Barendse said tickets cost only R200 for four delectable meals.

“All meals will have to be collected from our offices in Thornton Road, Athlone, between 11H00 and 15H00. It is important to note that all proceeds will go towards SANZAF projects and programmes,” he added.

Listen to full interview below: