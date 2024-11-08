More VOCFM News

SANZAF set to host annual Braai Day in Athlone

The South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) has urged people to come out in their numbers to support their annual Braai Day in Athlone on Saturday 7th December.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Regional Manager at SANZAF in the Western Cape, Shafiek Barendse said tickets cost only R200 for four delectable meals.

“All meals will have to be collected from our offices in Thornton Road, Athlone, between 11H00 and 15H00. It is important to note that all proceeds will go towards SANZAF projects and programmes,” he added.

 

Listen to full interview below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app