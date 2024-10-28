SANZAF Announces Newly Elected National Chairperson

By Rachel Mohamed

Moulana Mogamat Hassiem Cassiem has been elected as the new National Chairperson of the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF). According to SANZAF, the election was through a transparent and structured voting process following the organization’s Triennial General Meeting held on October 26th in Durban.

The organization has rallied behind Moulana Mogamat Hassiem Cassiem’s appointment, and it has been viewed as a positive move in building upon SANZAF’s 50-year legacy of innovative poverty alleviation through Zakah distribution, while also setting a visionary path for the next 50 years.

Cassiem has over 40 years of leadership experience as an Imam in South African communities bringing a wealth of knowledge and working tirelessly in serving the socioeconomic and spiritual needs of those most vulnerable in society.

“Leadership is not an honour, it is a responsibility. We must strive to remain on the right path, to serve the community with integrity. May we continue to serve with excellence, ensuring that SANZAF remains a beacon of support for those in need,” he commented.

VOC News

Photo: SANZAF/Facebook