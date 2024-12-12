SANTACO launches campaign to address GBV within the taxi industry

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has launched its Western Cape’s Ride without Fair Campaign, which focuses on addressing harassment and misconduct in the taxi sector, enforcing stringent laws, and increasing awareness in the battle against gender-based violence.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Gershwin Geyer, provincial vice chairperson for SANTACO said the campaign is set to roll out in January 2025.

“We have several plans in place to ensure that the campaign is a success. We can not ignore the plight of women using public transport and how they might be subjected to Gender Based Violence (GBV) and various forms of harassment,” he stressed.

Geyer further stressed that GBV can only be stopped if key role players work as a collective to bring about change.

“We are hoping that our initiative can be enforced efficiently through the help of government and all other institutions. We can not do it by ourselves, we need all the help we can get to alleviate issues pertaining to the taxi industry such as GBV, taxi strikes and other challenges that we face,” he added.

Listen to full audio below: