By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

South African National Research Foundation Chair for economics, Professor Ivan Turok, says South Africa needs stronger government accountability, better project management and a new housing delivery model that addresses historical spatial inequalities rather than continuing to build low-density housing developments on the outskirts of cities.

This comes after Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has revealed that out of 683 stalled housing projects, 233 have come to a standstill for periods ranging from five years up to more than 10. The department also faces a title-deed backlog of more than 1.2 million, some dating back to pre-1994.

Responding to DA MP Matlhodi Maseko, Simelane said her department has compiled preliminary information from provincial project registers and human settlements business plan schedules covering different reporting periods.

Turok identifies administrative failures and construction extortion as two major reasons behind the 683 stalled housing projects across South Africa.

“The first is administrative incompetence. In some cases, procurement processes have gone wrong, while coordination between different government departments, particularly Human Settlements and Infrastructure, has failed. Contractual disputes have also arisen with construction companies responsible for implementing these projects. These are all administrative challenges that the government has the power to address. They reflect weaknesses in public administration. The second factor, although I suspect it is less significant than the first, is extortion. We know that extortion has been increasing across the country. In some cases, gangs and organised criminal syndicates are holding up construction projects by demanding a share of the contract value,” said Turok.

On the title-deed backlog of more than 1.2 million, Turok highlighted that administrative failures in the original housing and township registration processes, as well as complications arising when property owners die or sell their homes informally and high property transfer costs, also make it difficult for low-income households to register ownership legally.

He further argued that government needs to commit more resources, improve administration and streamline the title-deed process.

“We need a determined effort to get to the bottom of these problems, resolve existing challenges and prevent similar situations from happening in the future. We cannot continue wasting public money in this way. We have to get things right the first time. The figures are genuinely mind-boggling. Even though I have been researching housing issues for more than a decade, I was shocked when I saw these numbers. We do not know the full financial value of these stalled projects or how much public money has been wasted. We also do not have a clear picture of where all these projects are located or what exactly caused them to stall,” stated Turok.

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