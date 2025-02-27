SANParks confirms Newlands blaze has been contained

Firefighters have successfully contained the Newlands Ravine fire, which had extended to the mountain’s front face in Table Mountain National Park, including sections that were inaccessible to them.

SANParks Head of Communications and Spokesperson JP Louw said the Redhill fire, which began on Sunday, was temporarily contained Wednesday afternoon; however, three additional flames and a flare-up later occurred. Louw further said that fire suppression efforts are continuing even though these fires were put out.

“The Platteklip Gorge and Kloof corner trails are now open to the public. Maclear’s Beacon and Devil’s Peak to Newlands remain closed. Tafelberg Road is closed from Platteklip parking towards Devils Peak. All trails in Newlands Forest are closed including Rhodes Memorial and Block House,” he added.

Image: SANParks