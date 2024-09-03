SANPARKS announced free entry for national park week

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the 19th annual SA National Parks Week, which will run from 9th – 13th September, with certain national parks extending it until September 15th. During this week, most of the 19 national parks managed by SANParks will offer free entrance.

The week will kick off with a celebratory event at Marakele National Park on September 8th. However, citizens seeking to take advantage of the free entry must present valid identification, while minors will need to be accompanied by guardians with their IDs.

In the Western Cape, which boasts five national parks, free entry will be available until September 15th, extending the opportunity for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the region’s diverse ecosystems.

JP Louw, a representative from SANParks, emphasized during VOC’s Breakfast show that while booking is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged. The limited capacity at park gates necessitates pre-booking through the SANParks website, www.sanparks.org, to ensure a smooth entry experience.

“We have limit on how many people will be allowed in the gate at a particular time, even though access will be granted at the gates without having book, but I will really encourage that people book on our website.” Louw addressed a common concern regarding activities within the parks, clarifying that while entry to the parks is free for the week, this does not include access to accommodations or additional tourist activities.

Visitors interested in such amenities will still need to make arrangements and incur the relevant costs. “In the Western Cape, we have five parks; only Agulhas National Park will not provide free access; the other four will, but free access does not include free access to accommodation and other tourist activities; for example, Table Mountain National Park will not provide free access to Boulders beach and the Table Mountain cableway,” added Louw.

This initiative is part of SANParks’ ongoing commitment to environmental education and awareness, highlighting South Africa’s inclusive approach to conservation. By facilitating free access to national parks, the campaign promotes an understanding of the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage, fostering a proactive stance towards conservation among citizens.

The week-long celebration of national parks is supported by various stakeholders, including communities living adjacent to the parks, local businesses, scientists, and tourists. Their collaboration underscores the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding South Africa’s biodiversity and ensuring that national parks remain accessible and vibrant for future generations.