From the news desk

SANHA says “halal friendly” establishments are problematic

News
Amid an increase in ‘halal-friendly’ eating establishments in recent years, Capetonian Muslims have begun scrutinizing halal certification. Speaking to VOC Breakfast, SANHA Theological Director Moulana Muhammad Saeed Navlakhi says restaurants and hotels etc, have coined the term “halal friendly” to lure Muslim customers.

Halal certification, according to Navlakhi, describes a formal, holistic process wherein applicants reveal the ingredients of the products being sold as well as the logistical supply chain. Supervision and regular monitoring and inspections are crucial in maintaining the integrity of this certification.

Responding to claims that halal certification is “expensive”, Navlakhi says extra costs are often incurred by non-Muslim establishments where inspectors and supervisors will need to be employed and regular audits conducted.  He says manufacturers that produce both halal and unhalal products become problematic since they cannot guarantee that errors-such as cross contamination- will not occur.

Listen to the full audio here: https://echocast.fabrik.fm/2NYKW59Gq7MvZJ

Tune in to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning after 7am for more on this topic.

 


