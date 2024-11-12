SANHA holds 2024 AGM, celebrates milestones and strategic direction amid economic challenges

The South African Halaal Authority (SANHA) held its 2024/1446 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday (10 November) at the Academia, located on Iman Haron Road in Lansdowne.

SANHA’s AGMs generally rotates between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, ensuring representation and engagement from diverse regions across the country.

The event marked a time for reflection and strategic planning for SANHA, a leading body in Halaal certification in South African for over 27 years.

“Sanha’s annual general meeting is more than just a procedural event; it is a time for introspection, renewal of purpose, and setting strategic direction. Over the past 27 years, SANHA has exemplified transparency and excellence in Halaal certification,” said SANHA’s theological director, Muhammad Saeed Navlakhi.

Despite the country’s economic challenges, SANHA recorded 622 new Halaal certification applications in the past year, averaging 52 applications monthly.

These applications predominantly came from SANHA’s Gauteng office (66%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%) and the Western Cape (15%).

Additionally, 241 companies were delisted for non-compliance or business closures, reflecting SANHA’s commitment to maintaining high certification standards.

Highlighting the financial resilience of the organization, SANHA’s Head of Finance, Mohammed Zahid Shaik, reviewed the past fiscal year.

“Our journey through fiscal year 2024 has been marked by both challenges and achievements. SANHA’s commitment to operational and financial prudence allowed us to navigate economic volatility and emerge stronger,” he stated.

With a revenue increase of 14.3% over the previous year, SANHA earned R42,907,150 from verification services, indicating a steady demand for its certification services.

Furthermore, the keynote address, delivered by Sheikh Abdurraghman Alexander, highlighted the importance of Islamic dietary law and SANHA’s role in upholding these values.

“Islam is here to be in the forefront; therefore, as Muslims, we should not merely follow all the whims and fancies of modern ideologies,” said Alexander. “I applaud SANHA for its accountability and transparency, as dietary laws are central in Islam. Ensuring that what we consume is Halaal and wholesome is essential to our faith.”

He added, “We must firmly uphold the standard that there is no such thing as Halaal-friendly – something is either Halaal or it is not. SANHA’s dedication to this mission has been exemplary.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm