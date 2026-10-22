SANEF condemns Gayton McKenzie’s blanket media ban ahead of local government elections

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) has condemned PA leader Gayton McKenzie’s decision to impose a blanket ban on media engagement, arguing that journalists must be allowed to work freely and provide balanced coverage of all political parties ahead of the November 4 elections.

This comes after reports of journalists being intimidated by armed security personnel during an election campaign walkabout in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The party leader took the decision in less than three weeks before the local government elections on 4 November.

Speaking to VOC New, SANEF Executive Director Reggy Moalusi says the forum is disgusted and expects someone who serves as a Cabinet Minister to conduct themselves in a far more appropriate and professional manner, particularly when it comes to campaigning and party politics.

“We are not happy with this situation because journalists must be allowed to do their work. We must also bear in mind that journalists are doing their best to ensure balanced coverage of all political parties as we approach November 4. When a politician treats journalists in this manner and refuses to engage with them, it becomes a problem. If he is unhappy with the media coverage, he should be able to say, “Look, this is what I am unhappy about,” and engage with journalists to find a resolution. We can listen to his criticism and work towards addressing his concerns. If he is still dissatisfied, he can approach the Press Council or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), said Moalusi.

Moalusi added that what is even more dangerous is that, as a leader, he appears not to understand his obligations under Article 8 of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“He should familiarise himself with that provision and communicate its principles to his supporters, both on the ground and on social media. However, his actions suggest that he does not understand these obligations. We have seen many people across the country who are regarded as leaders in society but still do not understand how the media works or the role journalists play when covering stories. These are individuals who are supposed to provide leadership, yet they fail to understand what that responsibility entails, particularly when it comes to influencing their supporters to respect the media and allow journalists to do their work,” he said.

Photo: X/ @SportArtsCultur