SANDF says no structural damage was caused by fire at Waterkloof Air Force

The South African National Defence Force says no structural damage was reported following the fire at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane yesterday evening.

The fire broke out at the fuel depot. SANDF says the magnitude of the damage and the cost of the damage to the bulk fuel depot will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and or incidents that might have led to the fire.

Waterkloof Air Force Base is not a National Key Point but falls under the Defence Act and associated regulations.