SANBS calls on public to donate blood

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling upon the public both vaccinated and unvaccinated for COVID-19 to donate blood.

This as blood stock at the blood bank shows a decline as a result of the holiday season.

Free State SANBS spokesperson Jana Wallace says, “During the holiday period we do not have access to schools, universities and many corporates which traditionally make up a large portion of the sites where regular donors donate. This causes a decrease in blood donation, while the usage of blood in hospitals continues. COVID-19 protocols continue to be followed to ensure the safety of all donors and the SANBS staff. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated donors will be allowed as their vaccination status has no impact on the blood that they will be donating.”