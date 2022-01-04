Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SANBS calls on public to donate blood

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling upon the public both vaccinated and unvaccinated for COVID-19 to donate blood.

This as blood stock at the blood bank shows a decline as a result of the holiday season.

Free State SANBS spokesperson Jana Wallace says, “During the holiday period we do not have access to schools, universities and many corporates which traditionally make up a large portion of the sites where regular donors donate. This causes a decrease in blood donation, while the usage of blood in hospitals continues. COVID-19 protocols continue to be followed to ensure the safety of all donors and the SANBS staff. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated donors will be allowed as their vaccination status has no impact on the blood that they will be donating.”

Photo: SANBS

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.