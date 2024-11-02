SAMTOA’s Chairperson: “We congratulates all saccuessfully accredited operators for Hajj 1446AH (2025)”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The South African Muslim Travel Operators Association (SAMTOA) congratulates all those companies that have been accredited for Hajj 1446AH (2025). SAMTOA awaits the accreditation of a further three companies by the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC), and we make duah (pray) that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant success to those companies that await accreditation and those that have been accredited.”

This is according to the Chairperson of SAMTOA, Sedick Steenkamp.

Speaking to VOC News, he appealed for Hujaaj (pilgrims) to either accept or deny the accreditation timeously due to time constraints.

“By the end of December 2024, everything should be finalised. Operators will then proceed to put the packages out but will exclude ministry charges, which in previous years, is in the region of approximately more than R30,000,” he explained.

“From a financial stance, we urge Hujaaj to exercise cognizance of the additional costs that must still be included when looking at packages. Hujaaj must speak to their operator and ensure they understand what is included in the packages,” advised Steenkamp.

Meanwhile, following SAHUC’s announcement of the accredited Hajj operators for 2025, SAHUC’s President Moaaz Casoo told VOC News that it will keep the public informed should there be any changes to the list of accredited operators.

According to SAHUC, a total of twelve entities showed interest in applying for accreditation this year, of which seven submitted their applications to SAHUC. Four travel operators have been successful in their application to SAHUC.

“If any operator fails to make the minimum of 500 pilgrims, those pilgrims will have to move to another operator who has made the minimum requirement of 500,” added Casoo.

Furthermore, the four successful travel operator applicants are:

Khidmatul Awaam Pilgrim services

Shafiq’s travel and tours

Ttw Wot Flywell

Yusra tours

*Stay tuned to VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, 4 November, as we unpack the latest discussions around Hujaaj and Hajj 1446AH (2025) matters.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]