SAMRC backs US FDA’s plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has lauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposal to significantly reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to minimal or non-addictive levels.

If implemented, this initiative would make the U.S. the first country to adopt such drastic measures to combat smoking-related illnesses and deaths. The proposed rule seeks to cap nicotine levels in cigarettes and other tobacco products to decrease their addictive potential.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Dr Catherine Egbe, Senior Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC, said that reducing nicotine content could play a vital role in tackling addiction.

“The intention is to lower nicotine content to a level where it becomes minimally or non-addictive,” explained Egbe.

“Currently, a single cigarette contains 10–14 milligrams of nicotine, but only about 1–2 milligrams are inhaled by the smoker. Reducing nicotine content would mean smokers consume less nicotine overall.”

She noted that this move aims to curb smoking initiation, particularly among young people, and to minimize exposure to harmful secondhand smoke.

“If we reduce the addictiveness of cigarettes, fewer people will start smoking, and fewer will be exposed to the health risks associated with smoking and secondhand smoke,” she added.

Egbe also highlighted the importance of banning flavoured nicotine products, which are particularly appealing to young people.

“Research shows that flavors attract youth to these products. By removing flavors, we can significantly reduce the number of young people drawn to smoking,” she said.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels