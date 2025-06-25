Samora Machel Detectives Appeal for Public Assistance Following Triple Murder

Detectives from the Samora Machel police station are appealing to members of the public for any information that could assist in the investigation of a triple murder that shocked the community earlier this week.

The bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, were discovered on Tuesday morning in the C Section of the Samora Machel informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said preliminary information suggests that the victims were allegedly accused by community members of being armed robbers and were subsequently targeted and killed in what appears to be a vigilante-style attack.

“Although post-mortem examinations will confirm the exact cause of death, it is suspected that the victims were fatally assaulted. Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms. Such acts are not only unlawful but also undermine the rule of law. Those found to have participated in this brutal crime will face the full force of the law,” said Traut.

He urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS mobile application.