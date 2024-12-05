SAMNET: “As if it’s not bad enough that there’s a genocide but over and above, still humiliate Palestinians by taking away your religious prayer”

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, directed police on Sunday, 1st December 2024, to ban Mosques from playing the Athaan (Islamic call to prayer), claiming it “disturbs” Jewish residents. This comes after he has instructed authorities to confiscate loudspeakers and fine Mosques for playing the call, which lasts about two minutes.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the South African Muslim Network’s (SAMNET) Faisel Suleman confirmed that Gvir would not need nudging from his counterpart Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The move is not surprising because the Zionists would attempt every move to dampen Palestinian spirits – it is as if it’s not bad enough that there’s a genocide but over and above, still humiliate Palestinians by taking away your religious prayer,” remarked Suleman.

*Take a listen further

Photo: @QudsNen/X