Samatu warns of public healthcare crisis

By Rachel Mohamed

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (SAMATU) has voiced its concern and frustration regarding the ongoing issue of unemployed doctors who have completed their community service, a situation that remains unresolved despite numerous calls for action.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the Deputy President of SAMATU, emphasized that as an organization representing the well-being of over 8,000 doctors nationwide, their mission is to advocate for doctors’ rights to ensure quality healthcare services for the community.

Mnisi stated, “We know that the majority of South Africans, over 80%, depend on public health institutions for access to healthcare services.”

She also pointed out that medical students who earn a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery are required to complete three years of internship followed by one year of community service before becoming independent practitioners.

“On our database, we have more than 500 doctors who have finished their community service and are currently seeking employment in the public healthcare system but remain unemployed. Meanwhile, those medical professionals who are already working in public institutions are overwhelmed with their workloads.”

