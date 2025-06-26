Salary Increase Season – What’s Realistic and What’s Not in 2025

As South Africa enters salary review season, both employers and employees are grappling with ongoing economic challenges. While inflation has slightly eased compared to 2023 and 2024, the cost of living — driven by fuel prices, food, electricity, and healthcare — remains high.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Lindiwe Sebesho, a Master Reward Specialist and Executive Committee Member at the South African Reward Association, said it is essential for employees to expect fair and equitable pay that enables them to participate meaningfully in the economy.

“Even though you could be begging for, anticipating, or even demanding a raise above inflation, it’s crucial to remain reasonable and, most importantly, courteous while discussing a pay raise. Employers are also struggling because of the economy, so it will be helpful to grasp their constraints without becoming overly ambitious,” she continued.

Listen to full audio below: