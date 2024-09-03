SAHUC Urges 2023 pilgrims to submit documents for ex-gratia payments amid ongoing delays

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has called on all Hujaaj (pilgrims) from the 2023/1444AH Hajj season who are eligible for ex-gratia payments and have not yet submitted their details to do so as soon as possible.

This follows SAHUC’s announcement that nearly 3,500 South African pilgrims would receive compensation for poor service delivery, particularly during their stay at Mina.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia agreed to an ex-gratia payment of over 3 million SAR (approximately R14.5 million) to affected pilgrims

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC president Moaaz Casoo stated that, to date, a total of 400 pilgrims from Camps A and D have received their payments.

Casoo said this appeal aims to streamline the payment process and ensure that all eligible pilgrims receive their compensation promptly.

“We started the ex-gratia payments early in August, however, to our satisfaction, the process is moving very slowly; we want it to move quicker. The plan was to conclude all refunds by the end of September, however, there have been some challenges,” Casoo said.

Meanwhile, Casoo highlighted several issues that have been causing delays, including incomplete requests where pilgrims have not included their bank account details or bank confirmation letters.

He also noted complications with large groups where one individual may have made all the payments on behalf of the group but only submitted their details, necessitating details for all group members.

“We urge the public to send us the relevant information, including confirmation of your Hajj camp (D or A), bank account details, and confirmation of your bank account,” Casoo added.

He reassured pilgrims that SAHUC would not close the refund process until each payment is completed.

“No matter how long this process takes, we will endure it. However, we want to finish up these processes before the new year’s hajj accreditation and processing because we will be inundated with queries, and then these pilgrims may feel that they are being left out. We will not close the process until each refund is completed; that is our intention, and we give the Hujaaj our word.”

Pilgrims are encouraged to send all queries and required information to refunds@sahuc.org.za or call 010-001-9101 during office hours.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm