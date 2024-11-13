SAHUC to release first Hajj 2025/1446 AH accreditation list tonight

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) will release the first accreditation list for Hajj 2025/1446 AH tonight (13 November) after Eshaa prayer.

The council has confirmed that South Africa’s Hajj quota for next year remains set at 2,500 pilgrims.

Speaking to VOC News, SAHUC President Moaaz Cassoo encouraged prospective hujaaj to check their queue positions on the SAHUC website.

“Today is a very mubarak day for South African hujaaj. After 20:30, we will release the first accreditation list for those who will be accredited to go for Hajj 2025/1446 AH,” Cassoo stated. “We make duah [pray] that Allah SWT eases your anxiety and stress during this testing time and grants ease to all who have made intention for Hajj and waited many years for this moment.”

Cassoo also reminded prospective pilgrims, “Remember, it is Allah SWT who has invited you for Hajj, not SAHUC.”

Meanwhile, SAHUC is set to host its first round of awareness programmes across the country this weekend.

For Cape Town residents, the session will take place on Sunday, 17 November 2024, at Oaklands High School Hall in Chukker Road, Lansdowne.

“We encourage all prospective hujaaj and the greater Muslim community to attend and engage in the program.”

Prospective hujaaj can view the list and check their accreditation status on the official SAHUC website: www.sahuc.co.za after 20:30 tonight (13 November).

VOC News

Photo: Pexels