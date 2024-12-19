SAHUC releases fourth Hajj accreditation list for 2025/1446AH

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has released its fourth accreditation list for Hajj 2025/1446AH. This list covers dates from 18 October 2016 to 2 November 2016.

SAHUC has also reinstated pilgrims who were initially accredited between 2009 and 2014 and have now indicated their readiness to undertake Hajj. Aspiring pilgrims have until 28 December 2024 to either accept or defer their accreditation.

The Hajj 2025 quota is set at 2,500 pilgrims.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show, SAHUC President Hafiz Moaaz Casoo shared insights into the progress.

“So far, the intake has been quite great. We had about 216 pilgrims accredited with the fourth list, and the stats currently show that we have fewer than 200 pilgrims left to fill our quota,” Casoo said.

He added that if spots remain unfilled, a fifth list or manual accreditation process may be introduced.

“Based on history, we usually proceed to a fifth list or manual accreditation. This means if there are fewer than 100 pilgrims left to accredit, we start calling people who are next in line. There is always hope, and we encourage people not to feel despondent. Occasionally, cancellations or deferrals create additional spaces.”

Regarding operators, Casoo noted, “At this point, only two operators have met the minimum requirement of 500 pilgrims. It looks like a third operator may also meet the requirement, but we don’t foresee more than three operators traveling this year.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile