SAHUC releases first accreditation list for hajj 2025/1446 AH

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has published its first list of accredited pilgrims for Hajj 2025/1446 AH.

This list, which covers registrations from 11 May 2009 to 3 August 2016, includes 2,450 individuals who are now eligible for Hajj.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast SAHUC president Moaaz Cassoo said accredited pilgrims have until 23 November 2024, at 18:00 to confirm or defer their applications.

Meanwhile, the deadline for choosing a travel operator is 30 November 2024, at 18:00.

“We’ve made it easier for pilgrims to view operator statistics to see how many are opting for each provider. This allows them ample time to make informed choices about which operator to book for Hajj with.”

Cassoo added that even if a pilgrim’s name is not on the first list, they still have a chance to be included in future lists.

“With our dynamic registration system, pilgrims have a sense of their position in the queue. We usually experience a 40-50% dropout rate on the first list, and we go through around four to five accreditation lists annually, generally reaching about 5,000 pilgrims to fill the quota.”

VOC News

