The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced the release of its fifth and final accreditation list for Hajj 1446AH/2025. The accreditation list starts on the 01 November 2016 and ends on the 08 November 2016.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, SAHUC President Moaaz Casoo outlined the critical steps for newly accredited pilgrims. “The most important dates for those who received accreditation two days ago are to ensure they either accept or defer their accreditation before 08 January 2025. They must select an operator of their choice by 15 January 2025 and complete the first 50% payment by 18 January 2025. These are the three most critical dates for those who receive accreditation,” Casoo explained.

Casoo urged pilgrims who cannot proceed with Hajj 2025 for any reason to notify SAHUC immediately rather than waiting until the 08 January deadline. This allows SAHUC to offer the opportunity to others on the waiting list.

“To avoid further delays, if you know you cannot perform Hajj due to financial or other constraints, don’t wait until the last minute. We have strict timelines from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to finalise contracts and secure payments, especially to reserve camps in Mina for the five days of Hajj,” Casoo emphasised.

He further explained that until the quota is fully utilized, SAHUC cannot secure the necessary accommodations in Mina. It is therefore urgent for recently accredited pilgrims to act promptly.

“For pilgrims who have accepted accreditation, made deposit payments, and selected an operator but have not yet signed their contracts, we strongly urge them to finalize these contracts by the end of this week,” Casoo stated. “Operators will be reaching out to pilgrims to conclude contracts and confirm their participation in Hajj. Unfortunately, we will have to de-accredit those who fail to sign their contracts or make payments.”

Casoo highlighted the importance of timely action, as delays can impact the entire process. SAHUC is working diligently to ensure a smooth and efficient process for all accredited pilgrims, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the specified timelines.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay