SAHUC provides the latest updates for future Hujaaj

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) announced that Hujaaj will undergo a medical assessment, which will be conducted by qualified persons or medical personnel.

Medical assessments for future Hujaaj

“Future Hujaaj will undergo basic assessments like blood pressure and fitness level, particularly Hujaaj who already has medical and chronic illnesses, so medical personnel have a baseline assessment of the what condition they have,” Dr Razia Khan explained on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday.

Deadline for applications for the travel operators

Meanwhile, the deadline for the applications for the travel operators has closed. Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Friday, SAHUC’s President, Moaaz Casoo, clarified the closing date and time, which was 16th October at 5 pm.

“We have received applications from several travel operators in South Africa and have concluded all the interviews on Thursday. We will now evaluate all the relevant documentation over the next few days,” confirmed Casoo.

Photo: Pexels