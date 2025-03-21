SAHUC prepares to host an awareness program for prospective pilgrims

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) announced that it will host its second awareness program in the various regions.

According to SAHUC’s President Moaaz Cassoo, the programs will take place in the following cities with stipulated dates:

Durban: 12 April

Johannesburg: 12 April

Cape Town: 13 April

“The topics that will be discussed will be the Hajj logistics from departing South Africa until your return home. We will go into what the pilgrims should expect in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the services that are being offered by SAHUC during Hajj for the pilgrims,” explained Casoo.

SAHUC encouraged all prospective pilgrims to attend the program and receive the necessary clarity on Hajj logistics.

“We urge one and all to join us for these programs as it will be informative for all accredited pilgrims to ensure that you attend these programs so you can understand all the logistics about Hajj 1446 (2025),” added Casoo.

Photo: Pixabay