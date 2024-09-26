SAHUC opens Hajj 1446/2025 applications with new quota requirements for travel operators

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj & Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced the opening of applications for IATA (International Air Transport Association) accredited travel operators seeking Hajj accreditation for the upcoming Hajj year 1446AH/2025.

The application period will begin on 1 October and will run until 19 October 2024.

However, this year’s process comes with significant changes in the quota requirements for Hajj operators.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC President Moaaz Casoo outlined the new regulations imposed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which now mandate that all Hajj travel operators must register a minimum of 500 pilgrims to be eligible to trade for Hajj 2025.

“As per the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all travel operators worldwide must meet a minimum of 500 pilgrims to trade for Hajj 2024. This is a significant increase from last year, where the minimum rose from 50 to 100 pilgrims, and many operators struggled to meet that quota. This new requirement has come as a huge shock,” he added

The new regulation means that any operator who fails to meet the 500-pilgrim threshold will not be able to register on the system. This could potentially leave smaller operators and their clients at a disadvantage.

“If an operator has 200 pilgrims, he won’t be able to register unless the 500 is filled, and those pilgrims would then need to register with another operator,” Casoo explained.

However, in response to these challenges, SAHUC is encouraging operators to merge into larger entities to meet the quota.

“We are allowing operators to merge, but they must apply under one entity, which will take sole ownership of the financials, hajjis, travel arrangements, and accommodation,” said Casoo.

He stressed that this approach would minimize confusion among pilgrims and ensure smoother operations in accordance with the Ministry’s regulations.

“No merging will be allowed after operators apply,” he stressed

Casso said that operators must comply with all SAHUC’s prescribed guidelines and code of conduct, and a checklist will be provided to all applicants to ensure that all requirements are met.

For further information or inquiries, operators and pilgrims are encouraged to visit the SAHUC website at www.sahuc.co.za.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm