More VOCFM News

SAHUC meets with members from the Ministry of Health in Madinah to discuss requirements for #Hajj2025

By Kourhar Sambo

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) delegation met with members from the Ministry of Health in Madinah to discuss the requirements for the upcoming Hajj season for 2025.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, SAHUC’s President Moaaz Casoo said the team met with various stakeholders at the conference in Jedah.

“We discussed what has transpired since last, the current progress for South African pilgrims come Hajj season, quota allocation, and how far we are in terms of fulfilling the quota allocation,” detailed Casoo.

*Listen further

Photo: Supplied [SAHUC delegation with the Ministry of Health in Madinah]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app