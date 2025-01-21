SAHUC meets with members from the Ministry of Health in Madinah to discuss requirements for #Hajj2025

By Kourhar Sambo

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) delegation met with members from the Ministry of Health in Madinah to discuss the requirements for the upcoming Hajj season for 2025.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, SAHUC’s President Moaaz Casoo said the team met with various stakeholders at the conference in Jedah.

“We discussed what has transpired since last, the current progress for South African pilgrims come Hajj season, quota allocation, and how far we are in terms of fulfilling the quota allocation,” detailed Casoo.

*Listen further

Photo: Supplied [SAHUC delegation with the Ministry of Health in Madinah]