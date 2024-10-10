SAHUC confirms 2025 Hajj quota and new travel regulations for South African Hujaaj

By Ragheema Mclean

In preparation for the 1446/2025 Hajj season, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced key updates following a recent meeting with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj quota for South African pilgrims will remain at 2,500, with new travel requirements and processes outlined to streamline operations and ensure compliance.

A new regulation requires travel operators to manage a minimum of 500 registered pilgrims. SAHUC said that this rule applies to all countries, prompting many smaller operators to consider merging to meet the requirement.

Speaking to VOC News, SAHUC board member Shaheen Essop stated that the ministry has indicated there would likely be no increase in the Hajj quota for this year.

“All pilgrims must come through the quota system. Anyone using a courtesy visa will not be able to join the South African camps in Mina. This regulation aims to ensure the smooth movement of accredited Hajjis and prevent unauthorized entries into Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage.”

Meanwhile, strict health guidelines have also been in place for South African pilgrims.

“Vaccinations for yellow fever and meningitis are mandatory, and these must be completed before visas are issued,” Essop added.

Furthermore, all arrangements for accommodation and camp selection in Mina must be finalized by 14 February 2025, to ensure a seamless start to the Hajj season on the 1st of Dhul Qaida.

“Challenges experienced by South African pilgrims during Hajj 1445/2024 are under investigation by the Ministry and travel operators are advised to start nominating airlines, with the arrival and departure of pilgrims scheduled through specific Saudi airports.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm