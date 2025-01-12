SAHRC investigates alleged racist incident on Flysafair flight

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed an investigation into an alleged racist incident that occurred on a Flysafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on 26 December last year.

The incident, which sparked national outrage, involved passenger Nobuntu Mkhize, who was caught on video allegedly making racist remarks about the Coloured community during an altercation with flight attendants. The video quickly went viral, igniting widespread condemnation.

The SAHRC has joined other organizations in expressing concern over the persistence of racial incidents in South Africa and has urged passengers who were on the flight to come forward with information to assist in the investigation.

The public has also been encouraged to report related matters to the Equality Court.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, SAHRC Chairperson Chris Nissen confirmed that multiple complaints had been filed regarding the incident.

“The Western Cape office has received a few complaints, and once we receive complaints, we take them through a complaints-handling process. These are assessed by senior legal officers who advise on the appropriate course of action. In this case, it does involve potential human rights violations,” said Nissen.

He outlined the commission’s next steps, which include providing the person of interest—Mkhize—with an opportunity to respond to the complaints.

“The commission will then decide whether this matter is suitable for mediation, resolution, or if it should be escalated to the Equality Court,” Nissen added.

Listen to the full interview with Chris Nissen below:

VOC News

Photo: @FlySafair/X