SAFTU urges the government to implement the High Court ruling on the Social Relief of Distress Grant without delay

By Rachel Mohamed

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has urged the government to respect and promptly implement the High Court ruling in Pretoria regarding the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant. This request follows the court’s judgment last Thursday, which may facilitate access to the SRD Grant for more individuals.

One of the key points of the ruling was that a regulation related to the SRD Grant was deemed unconstitutional because it mandated that applications be submitted exclusively through an electronic platform.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast Show on Monday, Saftu spokesperson Newton Masuku emphasized the union’s concern about the exclusionary application processes, particularly the requirement for online access. This requirement necessitates a smart device and internet connectivity, which can pose significant challenges for many applicants, especially those living in rural or remote areas.

Masuku noted, “Online access can be a significant barrier to many applicants in these regions. With the collapse of the Post Office, which previously provided some access to the Internet, many individuals now face considerable difficulties in applying. This creates an exclusionary process.”

