SAFTU slams employers over Minimum Wage Act violations

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has condemned employers for neglecting the National Minimum Wage Act and called for stricter enforcement by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The union has rejected the proposed hourly wage of R28.79, arguing that it is insufficient given the rising costs of food, transport, and electricity. SAFTU demands a monthly living wage of R15,000 to address the increasing financial strain on workers.

SAFTU National Spokesperson, Newton Masuku, addressed the issue, “Some people are undermining the spirit of the act itself, which is intended to reduce inequality and ensure that workers receive fair value for their labour. If employers undermine that, they are not only creating problems for workers but for the country as a whole. The implications for workers are severe.”

Masuku further explained SAFTU’s position, emphasizing the need for a living wage. “We say wages must be earned to pay for the ever-rising cost of living. Additionally, the report commissioned by the Minimum Wage Commission shows that increasing the minimum wage does not negatively impact the economy or jobs,” he said.

He added, “In an economy where workers are suppressed, it indirectly undermines the growth of the country’s economy itself.”

