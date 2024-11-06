SAFTU opposes South African Post Office liquidation

By Rachel Mohamed

The South African Post Office is set to be liquidated within this month, and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is being tight-lipped about the details of bailouts for the state-owned enterprise.

This move has sparked condemnation from trade unions, notably the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), which is calling for the Government to intervene immediately to save the entity and its employees.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Mogoshadi Maserumule, Media Officer at Saftu, expressed her frustration, calling the situation embarrassing in a fully democratic country functioning without a public postal service office.

“We are devastated because there are so many employees and families that are about to go without any food or any income because of the Declaration Act. It is not only embarrassing but devasting and it has win-win and bad repercussions economically for 4875 workers that are about to go without work.”

