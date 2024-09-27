Sadtu launches campaign to combat education budget cuts

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) launched its “Go Public Fund Education Campaign” on Friday to push back against ongoing education budget cuts, which will affect more than 2000 educators at the end of the 2024 academic year.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, Western Cape Sadtu secretary Sibongile Kwazi emphasized the importance of prioritizing education in national budgets, particularly in times of financial strain.

“When governments face financial difficulties, social services, including education, are often the first to face cuts,” Kwazi explained.

She stressed that public education is a national good, benefiting citizens across all communities, and called on the South African government to adequately fund the sector.

“We are urging the government to recognize the value of education and provide the necessary resources to support the future of this country,” she added.

As part of their broader strategy to promote public education, Sadtu also launched the “I AM A SCHOOL FAN” campaign a few years ago, which encourages communities to become advocates for their local schools.

“We have called on all communities to become ‘fans’ of their schools, which means protecting both the school structure and the learners from crime. Now, we are expanding this campaign to address the issue of funding. We believe that this is not only Sadtu’s responsibility but also the community’s, to ensure public schools receive adequate funding,” she added.

Kwazi emphasized the collective responsibility of all South Africans to advocate for educational resources, particularly as education is often seen as a path out of poverty for working-class families.

“For many in our communities, education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. It opens opportunities that can uplift entire households. Educating our citizens, not just in terms of the curriculum but in all aspects of life, is the only way we will overcome the crises we face, including violence and crime,” she stressed.

Kwazi urged the broader community to join Sadtu in this fight, reminding the public that the issue extends beyond teacher jobs, it is about the future of South African children.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay