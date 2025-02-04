SADC Summit will be sending senior members to eastern DRC to restore the loss of soldiers

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the killing of 14 South African soldiers fending off approaching rebels in the city of Goma, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit will be sending senior members to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to restore the loss of soldiers.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Luchulumanco Mawisa, an independent political analyst, detailed some of the major issues that are contributing to the heightened tension in the region.

According to Marisa, they are as follows:

Political instability

Armed conflict

Humanitarian crisis

Economic issue

“There are regions within the DRC that are controlled by oppositional forces like M23 rebels, and therefore, the government does not have the administrative arm to provide services,” explained Mawisa.

Photo: SANDF/X