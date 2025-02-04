More VOCFM News

SADC Summit will be sending senior members to eastern DRC to restore the loss of soldiers

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the killing of 14 South African soldiers fending off approaching rebels in the city of Goma, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit will be sending senior members to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to restore the loss of soldiers.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Luchulumanco Mawisa, an independent political analyst, detailed some of the major issues that are contributing to the heightened tension in the region.

According to Marisa, they are as follows:

  • Political instability
  • Armed conflict
  • Humanitarian crisis
  • Economic issue

“There are regions within the DRC that are controlled by oppositional forces like M23 rebels, and therefore, the government does not have the administrative arm to provide services,” explained Mawisa.

*Listen further 

Photo: SANDF/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app