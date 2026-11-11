SADC pushes for Local medicine production to reduce reliance on imports

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries are looking at ways to strengthen local medicine production and reduce their dependence on pharmaceutical imports. The issue is among the key priorities at a regional health meeting in Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), where representatives from the bloc’s 16 member states are discussing ways to improve access to essential medicines.

Speaking to VOC News, Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Africa’s dependence on international suppliers for essential medicines and vaccines, highlighting the need to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing and regional cooperation.

“This prompted continental leaders, including presidents and heads of state, to come together and consider how Africa could become more self-reliant in the production of medical products. The aim was to ensure that the continent would never find itself in the same situation again and that it would have the capacity to produce vaccines, treatments and other essential health products to protect its populations against future health emergencies. That is why, this week, ministers of health from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which comprises 16 member states stretching from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Madagascar and Comoros, are convening in South Africa under the country’s chairpersonship to discuss several key issues,” said Mohale.

Mohale encouraged countries to invest in local pharmaceutical industries and support manufacturers across the continent, while also exploring collective procurement of medicines to reduce costs and improve access to essential supplies.

“South Africa is already producing a number of medical products locally. Just a few years ago, one of our local manufacturers received approval to produce a cholera vaccine. There are several other medical products that we are working towards manufacturing domestically, and we believe these initiatives will benefit not only South Africa but the entire African continent. As you know, South Africa is one of the continent’s major economies and has a significant pharmaceutical sector. Therefore, whatever we produce should not only be intended for our population of approximately 62 million people. We must also consider the health needs of the wider African population,” he said.

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