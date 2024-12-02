SADAG urges parents and guardians to support matriculants while they await matric results

Parents and guardians have been urged by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) to talk to young people who are nervously awaiting their matric results.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Kia Cordeiro, SADAG Cape Town Coordinator & Social worker said young people need to know they are supported by loved ones during this period.

“You already wrote your exams and no matter what you do, you cannot change what is on those papers so do things to help you relax while waiting for your exams. It is important to have a clear idea of what it is that you want to do as opposed to thinking of options you think you may have available. Remember if your results are not what you expected, you can always rewrite a paper or two,” she added.

Cordeiro further said learners who want to contact SADAG for advice can do so on 0800 456 789.

“All too often we receive calls from students who feel so alone, like they cannot speak to their parents, or they have no one to talk to, or no one understands what they are going through. As parents, you can have that conversation today – let them know that whatever happens you still love them, it is going to be ok, you are going to figure it out. Be prepared. Have that discussion. There is a toll-free number open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 0800 456 789,” she stated.

Listen to full interview below: