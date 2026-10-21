SACTWU Warns Cheap Shein and Temu Imports Threaten Local Jobs

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (SACTWU) has raised concerns about the growing impact of cheap clothing imports on South Africa’s manufacturing and retail sectors, warning that local businesses are struggling to compete with international online shopping platforms Shein and Temu.

The concerns come as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) calls for a complete ban on the two platforms, citing the threat to local jobs and the sustainability of the clothing and textile industry.

A report by the Localisation Support Fund estimates that Shein and Temu generated a combined R7.3 billion in South African sales in 2024, with more than 8,000 potential local jobs estimated to have been displaced between 2020 and 2024.

Speaking to VOC News, National Collective Bargaining Officer at SACTWU, Fachmy Abrahams, says the call for a ban on Temu and Shein is absolutely justified because of the impact these platforms are having on South Africa’s clothing and textile manufacturing industry.

“One only has to look at the prices on these websites to realise that local manufacturers would struggle to compete, given the costs of cotton and other production materials. We understand that people and families are under financial pressure. Platforms such as Temu and Shein make significant sales during periods such as Eid and the end of the year, when families want to look their best for special occasions. However, there are concerns about the way these companies manufacture their products, whether they pay the appropriate taxes and whether their import practices comply with regulations designed to protect local jobs,” said Abrahams.

Abrahamas emphasised that if this trend continues, the industry could lose close to 34,000 jobs over the next few years, with devastating consequences for our communities.

“Our call, which we took to the COSATU National Congress last week, is for the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures against these online retailers, whose operations and sourcing practices raise serious concerns. We do not know enough about where their products originate, whether workers are treated fairly or whether they receive decent wages that allow them to live with dignity.

“We also need to ensure that the country collects the taxes and duties it is entitled to, as this revenue helps fund essential services such as hospitals and schools. The consequences extend beyond the clothing and textile industry. They affect workers across various sectors, including those employed in garages and businesses that manufacture household appliances,” he said.

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