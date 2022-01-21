Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SACC calls for dialogue on foreign nationals

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has called for a dialogue on foreign nationals.

In a statement, the SACC expressed deep concerns that one misplaced word or act by one or more persons could trigger violence and death.

SACC Secretary-General Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says the national indaba should involve all sectors including foreign national representative organisations.

Bishop Mpumlwana says the national Indaba should look into various issues including the employment of foreign nationals which is one of the triggering points in communities in a high unemployment environment.

He says the whole question of immigration management and the refugee status regime should be looked at.

Mpumlwana says any research made on the activities attributed to foreign nationals should also be considered, saying these include the alleged involvement of foreign nationals in regular crime, and other organised and syndicated criminal activities involving drugs and human trafficking.

The SACC says the dialogue should also consider the contribution of foreign nationals to the national economy, the GDP and education, including as university professors in South Africa.

In the video from March 1, 2020, the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa is discussed:

Source: SABC


