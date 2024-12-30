More VOCFM News

SAC calls on residents to support picket to improve education sector

The Special Action Committee (SAC) will host a picket outside the Cape Town High Court in Keerom Street on Monday morning expressing concern around the thousands of educators who have lost their jobs due to budget cuts within the education sector.

Speaking to VOC News, Nadeem Hendricks, a member of the SAC said the aim of the picket is to ensure that no child will be left affected by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) call to cut thousands of teacher posts due to budget cuts.

“The purpose is to support the interdict brought by our layers against the WCED requesting a moratorium to be placed on the 2407 posts that was declared redundant in terms of the planning for the 2025 academic year,” he added.

